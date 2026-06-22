Khiara Keating Refuses New Contract with Manchester City

England women's national team goalkeeper Khiara Keating has rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City. With one year remaining on the 21-year-old talent's current deal, it is reported that she is dissatisfied with her role and lack of playing time. This decision has attracted the attention of other Women's Super League (WSL) clubs. According to Goal.com, reports state.

According to information shared by BBC Sport, Keating is struggling to decide on her future after losing her place in the Manchester City starting lineup. Last season, she was relegated to second-choice goalkeeper behind Japan's Ayaka Yamashita. This situation is negatively impacting her status not only at the club but also within the national team.

Unexpected decline and competition

Khiara Keating became a true discovery during the 2023-24 season. At the time, she became the team's first-choice goalkeeper as a teenager, keeping 9 clean sheets and becoming the youngest "Golden Glove" winner in WSL history. However, her minutes on the pitch decreased sharply in subsequent seasons.

Looking at the numbers, while Keating appeared in 12 matches in the 2024-25 championship, she featured in only 4 matches last season. Although she helped the team reach the FA Cup final and contributed to a 4-0 victory over Brighton, she missed the decisive match due to a concussion.

National team and future plans

The lack of playing time is also reflecting in the decisions of England women's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman. Khiara Keating was part of the squad that won the 2026 European Championship and made her debut at Manchester City's home ground, the Etihad Stadium. However, in recent months, she has been consistently left out of the squad.

In an interview with GOAL, the goalkeeper said about the situation: "It's been very difficult. At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, so having fewer minutes in the league was a bit disappointing. But I've always learned to be ready. I believe there are new opportunities ahead".

With the 2027 World Cup approaching, regular playing time is vital for Keating. If Manchester City cannot guarantee her a return to the starting lineup, the goalkeeper is expected to move to another team as a free agent next summer or during the current transfer window. Several leading WSL clubs are currently monitoring the situation closely.