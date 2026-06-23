Opposing goalkeeper also celebrates Messi's 18th goal

·45·Sport
Opposing goalkeeper also celebrates Messi's 18th goal

Lionel Messi scored his 18th World Cup goal in the match against Austria. He netted twice in the encounter, leading Argentina to a 2-0 victory.

The photo captured the emotion of the Austrian goalkeeper after the goal. It almost looks as if he is also celebrating Messi's next goal.

After the second round, Argentina leads the group with six points. Austria has collected three points and sits in second place. Jordan and Algeria are yet to score any points.

ArgentinaAustriaLionel MessiBraceWorld Cup
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