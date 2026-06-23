Supernatural Dispute Over Harry Kane: Famous Psychic Aims to Protect Him from Hex

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has unexpectedly found himself at the center of a battle between supernatural forces. Ahead of a crucial World Cup clash between England and Ghana, renowned Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam announced his intention to "stop" the England captain. However, world-famous psychic Uri Geller stated that he would stand against this threat and provide the footballer with metaphysical protection. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

In his statement, Ghanaian spiritualist Bonsam emphasized that he does not wish for Kane to suffer a serious injury, but intends to influence his game and prevent him from scoring. "I am working on Harry Kane. My goal is to stop him in the game against my homeland. This will help the Ghana national team," the witch doctor told international media representatives.

Uri Geller's "Energy Shield"

Following these reports, Uri Geller, known for his paranormal abilities, immediately launched a counter-attack. According to Goal.com, Geller promised to protect the English striker from any negative influences. He stated that his extensive experience working with witch doctors in South Africa would be helpful in this regard.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Geller explained his strategy: "I will cancel this spell; I am capable of it. Before the game starts, I will send special vibrations. I will use my power and knowledge to stop the negative energy directed at Harry Kane".

Interestingly, Geller also attempted to justify his methods scientifically. He cited Albert Einstein's famous E=mc² formula as an example. According to the psychic, everything in the universe consists of energy, and by managing this energy, it is possible to influence people.

The protection process also involves a specific ritual. Geller announced that he would print photos of Harry Kane and the Ghanaian witch doctor, placing an "X" over the latter to block the rival spiritualist's influence. Such incidents are not unprecedented in the football world, but the hype surrounding a star player like Kane is attracting the attention of fans and experts.

For football fans, such news is intriguing because Harry Kane is currently one of the most prominent representatives of European football. Any external influence on his game, whether physical or psychological, directly affects the results of the England national team.