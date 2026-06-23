Turkey had 62 shots but failed to score a single goal

·33·Sport
Turkey had 62 shots but failed to score a single goal

The Turkey national team failed to deliver the expected results at the World Cup. Despite a squad featuring players like Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Kenan Yıldız, they were eliminated from playoff contention even before the final round began. The Haiti national team also lost their chance to advance at the same stage.

Turkey suffered defeats in group stage matches against Australia and Paraguay. The team recorded a total of 62 shots on goal across the two matches, yet failed to score a single goal.

Statistics show that Turkey had a significant advantage in ball possession. In one match, the team had 72% possession, and in the other, 79%. Despite this, the numerous attacks yielded no results.

As a result, Turkey was knocked out of the playoff race before the final round. The fact that a squad filled with high-profile names failed to score from 62 shots became the team's primary issue.

TurkeyHaitiArda GülerHakan ÇalhanoğluWorld Cup
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