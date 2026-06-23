France defeat Iraq with Mbappe brace

The France national team defeated Iraq 3-0 in the second round of Group I of the 2026 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, and Ousmane Dembele added another goal in the match held at the stadium in Philadelphia.

The scoring opened in the 14th minute. Mbappe found the back of the net to put France ahead. In the second half, he scored again in the 54th minute. In the 66th minute, Dembele scored the third goal to seal the result.

France recorded 19 shots on goal during the match, five of which were on target. Iraq had four attempts but failed to register a single shot on target.

France also dominated possession, controlling the ball 56% of the time compared to Iraq's 44%. The French completed 586 passes with 91% accuracy, while Iraq made 420 passes with 86% accuracy.

France committed eight fouls, while Iraq committed four. One Iraqi player received a yellow card; no red cards were shown. France led 4-2 in corner kicks.

Following this victory, France takes first place in Group I with six points from two matches. Norway also has six points but sits in second place due to goal difference. Senegal and Iraq are yet to earn any points.