USA national team star striker Folarin Balogun is expected to leave Monaco in the current summer transfer window. Amid serious interest from English clubs, the French club has set a clear price for its main striker. A fierce competition is expected to break out among English clubs for the 24-year-old player, who is an Arsenal academy graduate. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, negotiations for a new contract between the player and the club have stalled. Consequently, Balogun has decided to leave the French league to open a new chapter in his career. His status as a homegrown player makes the transfer even more attractive for Premier League teams.

Transfer Value and Suitors

Monaco management is unwilling to let their striker go for less than 50 million euros. If this deal goes through, the principality club will make a profit of nearly 20 million euros on their initial investment. Currently, several English giants have started preliminary talks with the player's representatives. Additionally, clubs from Italy's Serie A are closely monitoring the situation.

Balogun has proven himself in the French league. After a loan spell at Reims, the striker joined Monaco and managed to score 31 goals in 91 total appearances. His technical skill and consistency on the pitch have attracted the attention of many scouts.

World Cup Success

The player's transfer value has also increased due to his brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup. After scoring a brace against the Paraguay national team, Folarin Balogun became the first American player since 1930 to score two goals in a single World Cup match. He has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for the USA national team.

Currently, the player is focusing his attention on the national team's participation in the knockout stages. His agents are reviewing incoming offers. According to Goal.com, a real "auction" for Balogun is expected to begin once the tournament ends, and he is likely to move to one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League.

This transfer is also interesting for Uzbek football fans, as the movement of young and talented strikers like Balogun between the top five leagues is always in the spotlight. There is a high probability that we will soon see him in the world's strongest league.