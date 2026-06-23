Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National Team

·55·Sport
Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National Team

The next match of the Uzbekistan national team attracted the attention not only of football fans but also of many public figures.

Photos of Presidential Assistant Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva supporting the national team with their daughters have spread widely on social networks.

The family's presence at the stadium was warmly received by fans. Many viewed this as another expression of respect and confidence in the country's main team.

UzbekistanOtabek UmarovShahnoza Mirziyoyeva
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