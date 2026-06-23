Ronaldo scores a brace against Uzbekistan

·79·Sport
Ronaldo scores a brace against Uzbekistan

In the second round of Group K of the 2026 World Cup, the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan ended 4-0.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in this encounter, netting a brace against Uzbekistan.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Following a cross from the wing, Ronaldo slotted the ball past Abduvohid Nematov.

In the 17th minute, Portugal further extended their lead. Nuno Mendes converted a free kick to score the team's second goal.

In the 37th minute, Ronaldo once again showcased his skill. The 41-year-old striker scored his second goal of the match, making it 3-0.

In the 60th minute of the second half, Abduqodir Husanov scored an own goal. Thus, Portugal's lead reached four goals.

With this brace against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo has increased his total World Cup goal tally to 10.

World Cup 2026. Group stage, Matchday 2

Portugal — Uzbekistan — 4:0

Goals: Ronaldo, 6, 37; Mendes, 17; Abduqodir Husanov, 60 — own goal.

At the time of publication, the match is in its 77th minute.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalUzbekistanNuno MendesAbduqodir Husanov
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