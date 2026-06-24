WC 2026: Uzbekistan suffer heavy defeat against Portugal

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WC 2026: Uzbekistan suffer heavy defeat against Portugal

In the second round of the WC 2026 group stage, the Uzbekistan national team faced one of the tournament favorites, Portugal.

The match ended in a dominant 5-0 victory for Roberto Martinez's side. Portugal established a significant lead in the first half, scoring three unanswered goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Following a cross from the wing, the experienced striker slotted the ball past Abduvohid Nematov.

In the 17th minute, the Portuguese extended their lead. Nuno Mendes converted a precise free kick, leaving the Uzbekistan goalkeeper helpless.

Ronaldo struck again in the 37th minute. The 41-year-old footballer scored his second goal of the match to complete a brace. Thus, Portugal ended the first half 3-0 up.

After the break, the Uzbekistan coaching staff made changes to the lineup. Hojiakbar Alijonov and Akmal Mozgovoy were introduced. However, Portugal did not ease the pressure.

In the 60th minute, Abduvohid Nematov scored an own goal, bringing the score to 4-0.

In the 83rd minute, Rafael Leao, who came on as a substitute, managed to score shortly after. This goal in the 88th minute put the final seal on the match — 5-0.

Following this victory, Portugal increased their points to four, becoming the leaders of Group K.

The Uzbekistan national team failed to collect any points in the first two matches and remained at the bottom of the group.

Now Fabio Cannavaro's pupils await the decisive match of the group stage. Our national team will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 28.

WC 2026. Group Stage, Round 2

Portugal — Uzbekistan — 5:0

Goals: Ronaldo, 6, 37; Mendes, 17; Abduvohid Nematov, 60 — own goal; Leao, 88.

Portugal: Costa, Cancelo (Semedo, 46), Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Vitinha (Leao, 83), Neves, Fernandes, Neto (Conceicao, 46), Felix (Trincao, 64), Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abduqodir Husanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Otabek Shukurov, Behruz Karimov, Sherzod Nasrullayev (Hojiakbar Alijonov, 46), Abdulla Abdullayev, Odil Hamrobekov (Akmal Mozgovoy, 46), Aziz Ganiyev, Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Igor Sergeyev, 74), Eldor Shomurodov.

Yellow Card: Veiga, 68.

PortugalUzbekistanCristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezFabio Cannavaro
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