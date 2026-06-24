What did Ronaldo say after the victory over Uzbekistan?

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What did Ronaldo say after the victory over Uzbekistan?

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his impressions after the match against the Uzbekistan national team as part of the 2026 World Cup. The Portuguese star commented on the team's large-scale victory and his personal record.

Having scored twice in the match that ended 5-0, Ronaldo emphasized that the team result is more important than personal achievements.

— I am very happy. However, the most important thing for me is the hard work of our team and the performance they showed on the pitch. We worked well and were able to further raise our level. Of course, records bring joy, but my main goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives, — said the forward.

Cristiano RonaldoUzbekistan
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