What did Ronaldo say after the match against Uzbekistan?

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared his impressions after the match against Uzbekistan in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The star forward emphasized that he was pleased with the team's confidence on the pitch, their effort, and the growth shown throughout the game.

«I am very happy. But for me, the most important thing is the work we did and the confidence we showed on the field. The team really played well and grew significantly», Ronaldo said in an interview with the official FIFA website.

The Portuguese footballer noted that behind every difficult situation lies a new opportunity. While admitting that personal achievements are pleasing, he stated that his primary goal is the interest of the national team.

«Behind every difficulty there is an opportunity. Of course, personal records are pleasing. But my main goal is to help the national team achieve the tasks it has set for itself», the forward said.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match against Uzbekistan. He netted goals in the 6th and 39th minutes, recording a brace.

With these goals, the 41-year-old footballer became the all-time leading scorer for the Portugal national team in World Cups.

Ronaldo's total goals in World Cups have now reached 10. In this way, the Portuguese star recorded another historic result in his illustrious career.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo reiterated that he considers the team's result and progress more important than personal records.