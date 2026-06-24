What did Ronaldo say after the match against Uzbekistan?

·5·Sport
What did Ronaldo say after the match against Uzbekistan?

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared his impressions after the match against Uzbekistan in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

The star forward emphasized that he was pleased with the team's confidence on the pitch, their effort, and the growth shown throughout the game.

«I am very happy. But for me, the most important thing is the work we did and the confidence we showed on the field. The team really played well and grew significantly», Ronaldo said in an interview with the official FIFA website.

The Portuguese footballer noted that behind every difficult situation lies a new opportunity. While admitting that personal achievements are pleasing, he stated that his primary goal is the interest of the national team.

«Behind every difficulty there is an opportunity. Of course, personal records are pleasing. But my main goal is to help the national team achieve the tasks it has set for itself», the forward said.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match against Uzbekistan. He netted goals in the 6th and 39th minutes, recording a brace.

With these goals, the 41-year-old footballer became the all-time leading scorer for the Portugal national team in World Cups.

Ronaldo's total goals in World Cups have now reached 10. In this way, the Portuguese star recorded another historic result in his illustrious career.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo reiterated that he considers the team's result and progress more important than personal records.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalUzbekistanFIFA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

How did WhoScored rate Portugal and Uzbekistan players?How did WhoScored rate Portugal and Uzbekistan players?Today, 01:54Jude Bellingham Breaks Wayne Rooney's England RecordJude Bellingham Breaks Wayne Rooney's England RecordToday, 01:36Manchester United and Arsenal battle for the new Premier League starManchester United and Arsenal battle for the new Premier League starToday, 01:18What did Ronaldo say after the victory over Uzbekistan?What did Ronaldo say after the victory over Uzbekistan?Today, 01:09Chelsea Sets Price for Enzo Fernandez: Real Madrid Preparing for TransferChelsea Sets Price for Enzo Fernandez: Real Madrid Preparing for TransferToday, 00:34Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Portugal's all-time World Cup top scorerCristiano Ronaldo becomes Portugal's all-time World Cup top scorerToday, 00:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team