Fabio Cannavaro: I am proud of my team despite the heavy defeat

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro participated in a press conference after the match against Portugal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Italian specialist emphasized that he knew from the start that the national team's first appearance at the World Cup would not be easy. According to him, it was clear that difficult challenges awaited after the draw placed Uzbekistan in a group with strong opponents like Colombia and Portugal.

«Of course, it is natural that the first appearance at the World Cup would not be easy. After the draw results, seeing Colombia and Portugal, we realized that a very difficult group awaited us», said Cannavaro.

The head coach expressed that he was proud of his players' efforts despite the heavy defeat against Portugal.

Cannavaro recalled that he had expressed positive thoughts about his team after the initial match against Colombia, and stated that his attitude had not changed after the clash with Portugal.

«I said I was proud of my team after the game against Colombia. I am proud of them today as well. Because I saw the players on the pitch: they faced difficulties, but they did not give up for a single second», the Uzbekistan FA press service quoted the coach.

The Portugal national team has high-level players in all positions and is considered one of the main favorites of the tournament. In Cannavaro's opinion, facing such an opponent is a difficult task for any team.

Furthermore, because Portugal drew with DR Congo in the first round, they entered the match against Uzbekistan with high motivation.

«It is always difficult to play against a team with high-level players in all lines. Undoubtedly, they took the field with great motivation», said the Italian specialist.

Cannavaro evaluated the 2026 World Cup as a great school of experience for the Uzbekistan national team. The players are facing the world's strongest national teams and feeling the pace and pressure of a World Cup-level game.

«As I said before, this World Cup is an experience for us», the head coach emphasized.

Now the Uzbekistan national team will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round of the group stage.

Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will fight to achieve their first positive result at the World Cup in this match and finish the tournament with dignity.