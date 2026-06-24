Rio Ferdinand: Ronaldo silenced everyone again

·58·Sport
Rio Ferdinand: Ronaldo silenced everyone again

Former England national team and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Portugal national team secured a convincing 5-0 victory in the match. The 41-year-old Ronaldo scored twice, netting a brace.

Ferdinand specifically praised his former teammate's latest high-level performance. In his view, Ronaldo responded to the criticism directed at him through his actions and goals on the pitch.

"He did it. Cristiano forced everyone to be silent. Another World Cup, more goals from Ronaldo," Rio Ferdinand wrote on his social media page.

Ronaldo's brace played a key role in Portugal's dominant win. Despite his age, the experienced striker continues to maintain high scoring efficiency at the World Cup.

Following the second round, the Portugal national team sits second in the group with four points.

In the final round of the group stage, Portugal will face the Colombia national team on June 28.

The Uzbekistan national team will play against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the same day. In this match, the "White Wolves" will fight to secure third place in the group and achieve their first positive result at the World Cup.

Rio FerdinandCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedUzbekistanPortugal
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