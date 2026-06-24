Cristiano Ronaldo: I returned so people wouldn't forget me

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo commented on his remarks following the match against Uzbekistan in the second round of Group K at the 2026 World Cup.

In the match, which Portugal won 5-0, the 41-year-old forward scored twice, contributing significantly to his team's dominant victory.

After the game, Ronaldo had stated briefly and confidently: "I am back."

These words sparked great interest among fans and experts. Later, he explained why he said this.

"So that people don't forget," renowned insider Fabrizio Romano quoted Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star once again demonstrated his high scoring record at World Cups with a brace against Uzbekistan. Despite his age, he remains one of the national team's key leaders.

Ronaldo's "I am back" statement was perceived as a response to his critics through his performance and goals on the pitch.

After the second round, the Portugal national team sits second in Group K with four points.

In the final round of the group stage, Portugal will face Colombia on June 28.

The Uzbekistan national team will compete against the Democratic Republic of the Congo for third place on the same day.