Kukurella's wife reports death threats

The family of defender Marc Cucurella, who recently moved from London's Chelsea to Madrid's Real, is facing serious threats.

The player's wife, Claudia Rodriguez, revealed on social media that insults and death threats against her have increased sharply. This was reported by the Portuguese publication A Bola.

Rodriguez stated that the number of negative messages sent to her has risen significantly following her husband's move to Real. Some of these contain not only insults but serious threats to her life.

It has been reported that some of these messages have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. The family views these threats as a security issue rather than simple criticism.

Cucurella, a graduate of the Barcelona academy, previously stated that he understood his transfer would cause dissatisfaction among some fans, as he joined Real Madrid, the historic rival of the Catalan club.

However, the footballer emphasized that there is a huge difference between criticizing his professional decision and insulting or threatening his family members.

Cucurella called crossing this line absolutely unacceptable. He stressed that football rivalry and fandom should not reach the level of threatening people's personal lives and safety.

At the same time, the Spanish defender noted that it was very difficult to turn down an offer from a club like Real.

Last season, Cucurella made 50 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

A new stage of his career now awaits the player in Madrid. However, the intense reactions surrounding his transfer have already turned into a serious problem outside of football.