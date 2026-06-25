Nuno Mendes reveals secret behind stunning goal against Uzbekistan

·48·Sport
Nuno Mendes reveals secret behind stunning goal against Uzbekistan

Portugal national team defender Nuno Mendes shared his thoughts on the beautiful goal he scored against Uzbekistan in the World Cup group stage.

In the 17th minute of the match, the Portuguese player changed the scoreline with a direct free kick. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo, the master of free kicks, was also standing over the ball in that situation. However, Mendes took the shot unexpectedly for the opponents.

The player stated that this combination was not accidental. The Portugal national team had specifically prepared it during training.

«We worked this out in training. Usually, everyone thinks Cristiano will take the free kick. We may use this method in the future. Perhaps another player will take the shot instead of me, but it could work again», said Mendes.

The defender also noted that the Portugal players maintained a high level of concentration throughout every minute of the match against Uzbekistan.

«We are very happy. We remained fully focused throughout the game. Now we need to recover well and prepare for the next match. Our goal is to finish first in the group», he said.

Nuno Mendes also commented on the criticism surrounding the national team. According to him, pressure and criticism are an integral part of professional football.

«Criticism is part of football. We are used to it. Everyone in the team helps each other and is ready for any pressure. The most important thing is to show the game the coach demands and stay true to our vision», added the Portugal national team defender.

Nuno MendesCristiano RonaldoPortugalUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Chelsea Demand £75 Million for Malo Gusto: Defender Could Leave ClubChelsea Demand £75 Million for Malo Gusto: Defender Could Leave ClubToday, 01:14Details of the Clash Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude BellinghamDetails of the Clash Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude BellinghamToday, 00:39Uzbekistan's Chances Updated — Is There Still Hope for the Play-offs?Uzbekistan's Chances Updated — Is There Still Hope for the Play-offs?Today, 00:31Portugal vs Uzbekistan match ranks among the most-watched games of the roundPortugal vs Uzbekistan match ranks among the most-watched games of the roundToday, 00:23Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano RonaldoAnthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano RonaldoToday, 00:14Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic World Cup record: Bruno Fernandes reactsCristiano Ronaldo sets historic World Cup record: Bruno Fernandes reactsYesterday, 23:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team