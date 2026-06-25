Nuno Mendes reveals secret behind stunning goal against Uzbekistan

Portugal national team defender Nuno Mendes shared his thoughts on the beautiful goal he scored against Uzbekistan in the World Cup group stage.

In the 17th minute of the match, the Portuguese player changed the scoreline with a direct free kick. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo, the master of free kicks, was also standing over the ball in that situation. However, Mendes took the shot unexpectedly for the opponents.

The player stated that this combination was not accidental. The Portugal national team had specifically prepared it during training.

«We worked this out in training. Usually, everyone thinks Cristiano will take the free kick. We may use this method in the future. Perhaps another player will take the shot instead of me, but it could work again», said Mendes.

The defender also noted that the Portugal players maintained a high level of concentration throughout every minute of the match against Uzbekistan.

«We are very happy. We remained fully focused throughout the game. Now we need to recover well and prepare for the next match. Our goal is to finish first in the group», he said.

Nuno Mendes also commented on the criticism surrounding the national team. According to him, pressure and criticism are an integral part of professional football.

«Criticism is part of football. We are used to it. Everyone in the team helps each other and is ready for any pressure. The most important thing is to show the game the coach demands and stay true to our vision», added the Portugal national team defender.