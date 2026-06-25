Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

·46·Sport
Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Sweden international and Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga has spoken about the significant impact his time playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United had on his career. The young footballer did not hide his pride in playing during the same era as two of the greatest legends of our time — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com .

As is known, the Portugal national team recently secured a 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan, with Ronaldo scoring a brace in the match. In an interview with the Sweden Herald, Elanga expressed his admiration for his former teammate's ability to continue performing at such a high level.

According to Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude toward training and his work ethic serve as a true masterclass for any young player. He emphasized that he learned a great deal from the Portuguese star, not only on the pitch but also off it.

Professionalism and recovery secrets

“I learned so much from Ronaldo. I was particularly impressed by his post-training routine and his focus on recovery. It was a great honor to play on the same team as him. It is wonderful to see that he is still scoring goals,” says Elanga.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, and 39-year-old Lionel Messi remain at the pinnacle of world football. Elanga acknowledged the immense hard work required to maintain such physical condition at that age. Speaking about his own future, the Swedish forward said only time will tell if he will play until he is 41.

The player also shared his thoughts on the traditional “Ronaldo or Messi?” debate among fans. In his view, rather than comparing the two legends, one should simply enjoy their game. “I cannot choose one over the other. We should just enjoy these moments,” he added.

As a reminder, Anthony Elanga is performing successfully for the Sweden national team under the guidance of Graham Potter. His goal against the Netherlands was even highly praised by the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimović. Currently, he continues to gain experience and apply the lessons he learned from Ronaldo in practice.

Manchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoAnthony ElangaFootballSweden
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