Tottenham Outpace Manchester United in Race for Mateus Fernandes

·70·Sport
Tottenham Outpace Manchester United in Race for Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their activity in the summer transfer window and have become the primary contenders in the race for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. The "Spurs" are reportedly ready to pay the £80 million fee requested by the "Hammers" for the 21-year-old talent who has left the English Premier League. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to The Times, Manchester United were also seriously interested in the player. However, the "Red Devils" management is concerned that the transfer price has risen too high and does not want to enter an expensive bidding war. This has created a favorable opportunity for Tottenham, making them the favorites to sign Fernandes.

Mateus Fernandes joined West Ham United from Southampton last August for €44 million. Although the team was relegated, the young midfielder appeared in 38 matches across all competitions last season, scoring 4 goals and attracting the attention of many giants with his technical skill and activity on the pitch.

Roberto De Zerbi is strengthening the squad

Under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are preparing seriously for the coming season. The club has already strengthened the defensive line with players like Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke. Additionally, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka recently joined the team. Fernandes' transfer is expected to bring additional energy and creativity to De Zerbi's midfield.

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Tottenham are very close to agreeing personal terms with the player. The Portuguese midfielder wants to continue his career in the top division and has viewed positively the idea of moving to another London club.

The situation is much more complicated for Manchester United. With Casemiro expected to leave as his contract expires, the club is left with only Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as primary central midfielders. Michael Carrick's side had planned to sign at least two new midfielders, but the £80 million price tag for Fernandes may force them to withdraw from negotiations.

Goal.com reports that Manchester United prefer to maintain a cautious policy in the transfer market. They followed a similar path previously with the Elliot Anderson transfer. If the "Red Devils" truly drop out of the race, Mateus Fernandes' next destination will likely be the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TottenhamManchester UnitedMateus FernandesTransferFootball
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