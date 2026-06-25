Mexico advances to playoffs with 9 points, South Africa beats South Korea

The 3rd round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup is underway. The final matches in Group A have been played, and the playoff qualifiers have been determined.

The Mexico national team defeated the Czech Republic with a convincing score, maintaining a 100% record in the group. With three wins in three matches and without conceding a single goal, Mexico advanced to the next stage in first place.

Mexico broke through the opponent's resistance in the second half. Chaves opened the scoring in the 55th minute, and six minutes later, Quiñones strengthened the lead. Fidalgo sealed the match with a third goal in stoppage time.

WC-2026. Group A, Round 3

Czech Republic — Mexico — 0:3

Goals: Chaves, 55; Quiñones, 61; Fidalgo, 90+4.

Czech Republic: Kovar, Holes, Hranáč, Krejčí, Soufal, Sadilek, Cherv, Doudera, Schulz, Višinský, Hložek.

Mexico: Rangel, Sanchez, Reyes, Montes, Chaves, Mora, Alvarez, Romo, Alvarado, Martinez, Quiñones.

Yellow Card: Alvarez, 64.

The Republic of South Africa defeated South Korea by a minimal score in the decisive match. Thus, South Africa took second place from their Asian opponents and secured a playoff spot.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored in the second half. In the 63rd minute, Maseko scored against South Korea, giving South Africa a crucial victory and second place in the group.

South Africa — South Korea — 1:0

Goal: Maseko, 63.

South Africa: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Sithole, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appolis, Makgopa.

South Korea: Seong Gyu, G. Lee, Min Jaye, H. Lee, Seol, Paik, In Beom, T. Lee, Kang In, Hi Chan, Hyong Gyu.

Yellow Cards: Modiba, 73; Cho, 79.

Final standings in Group A:

Mexico — 9 points, 3 wins, goal difference 6:0 South Africa — 4 points, 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss, 2:3 South Korea — 3 points, 1 win, 2 losses, 2:3 Czech Republic — 1 point, 1 draw, 2 losses, 2:6

Thus, Mexico and South Africa advanced to the playoff stage. For South Korea and the Czech Republic, their World Cup participation ended in the group stage.