Neymar couldn't hold back tears after World Cup 2026 debut

Brazil national team forward Neymar shared his emotions after his first match at the 2026 World Cup.

The 33-year-old footballer entered the pitch in the 76th minute, replacing Matheus Cunha, during the third group stage match against Scotland. These minutes held special significance for Neymar, returning to the World Cup stage after a long hiatus and injury.

The player stated that he could not control his emotions after the match.

"Yes, I cried in the dressing room. Thank God I can help my country again. I am very happy about this," renowned insider Fabrizio Romano quoted Neymar.

The Brazil national team convincingly defeated Scotland 3-0 in this match. Vinícius Júnior scored a brace, while Matheus Cunha added another goal.

Following this victory, Brazil finished the group stage in first place with 7 points, advancing to the knockout stage.

Neymar played his first minutes of the 2026 World Cup against Scotland after recovering from injury. His return is a significant event for Brazil ahead of the playoffs.