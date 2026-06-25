McGregor slams Holloway: "One powerful shot is enough"

MMA star Conor McGregor has made sharp comments about his opponent ahead of the upcoming bout against American UFC fighter Max Holloway.

The Irish fighter noted that Holloway has taken too many hits and injuries throughout his career. McGregor believes that one powerful shot will be enough to knock out his opponent this time.

"I know how much damage Max has taken throughout his career. Now, just one powerful shot from me is enough to beat him. Holloway is not on my level — neither in skill, nor mentally, nor physically," McGregor said.

He emphasized that he considers himself superior to his opponent in terms of speed, power, fight intelligence, and endurance.

"Speed, power, fight IQ, endurance, health, and alertness — I am better in all of them," he added.

Recalling their previous clash, McGregor stated that he had complete dominance over Holloway in that fight. The Irishman plans to repeat a similar scenario this time.

"In our last fight, I completely dominated Max and I plan to do it again. A simple victory is not enough for me. It must be spectacular and entertaining. That is exactly how it will be," he said.

Additionally, McGregor noted that he feels he is returning to the best form of his career.

As a reminder, the fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway will take place on July 12 as part of the UFC 329 event.