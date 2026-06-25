Mourinho requests two more transfers from Real Madrid management

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has approached the club management with a new transfer request to further strengthen the squad. This was reported by the Spanish publication Marca.

According to sources, despite several key deals being completed during the summer transfer window, the Portuguese specialist believes the squad is not yet fully formed.

Mourinho has requested to bring in two more players before the transfer window closes. It is reported that the coach needs a center-back and a central midfielder.

The Portuguese specialist wants strong competition in every position ahead of the new season. Therefore, he has identified strengthening the center of defense and the midfield as a priority.

As a reminder, Real Madrid has signed three new players during the summer transfer window so far.

The Madrid club has transferred defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool, and midfielder Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

The main question now is whether the club management will grant Mourinho's request and complete two more deals before the transfer window closes.