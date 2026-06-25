Mourinho requests two more transfers from Real Madrid management

·58·Sport
Mourinho requests two more transfers from Real Madrid management

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has approached the club management with a new transfer request to further strengthen the squad. This was reported by the Spanish publication Marca.

According to sources, despite several key deals being completed during the summer transfer window, the Portuguese specialist believes the squad is not yet fully formed.

Mourinho has requested to bring in two more players before the transfer window closes. It is reported that the coach needs a center-back and a central midfielder.

The Portuguese specialist wants strong competition in every position ahead of the new season. Therefore, he has identified strengthening the center of defense and the midfield as a priority.

As a reminder, Real Madrid has signed three new players during the summer transfer window so far.

The Madrid club has transferred defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool, and midfielder Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

The main question now is whether the club management will grant Mourinho's request and complete two more deals before the transfer window closes.

José MourinhoReal MadridMarc CucurellaIbrahima KonatéBernardo Silva
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Georgina reveals Ronaldo's secret: "He could play until 50"Georgina reveals Ronaldo's secret: "He could play until 50"Today, 23:08Jose Mourinho Reveals Why He Was Sacked by Tottenham: The Secret About Son and the FinalJose Mourinho Reveals Why He Was Sacked by Tottenham: The Secret About Son and the FinalToday, 22:38Pedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to BarcelonaPedri shares his thoughts on the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez to BarcelonaToday, 22:37Play-off Revolution: FIFA Plans to Change Penalty Shootout RulesPlay-off Revolution: FIFA Plans to Change Penalty Shootout RulesToday, 22:37Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovTransfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovToday, 22:37McGregor slams Holloway: "One powerful shot is enough"McGregor slams Holloway: "One powerful shot is enough"Today, 22:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan