Mikel Oyarzabal speaks on Barcelona rumors and Lamine Yamal

·75·Sport
Mikel Oyarzabal speaks on Barcelona rumors and Lamine Yamal

Spain national team and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has reacted to transfer market rumors and the situation surrounding young star Lamine Yamal. The experienced forward, who has recently been the center of interest for Barcelona, stated that he is currently focusing all his attention on participating in the World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Mikel Oyarzabal had a high-level 2025-2026 season, recording 18 goals and 4 assists in 40 matches across all competitions. Such efficiency did not go unnoticed by the Catalan club's scouts. However, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the footballer emphasized that he is taking the transfer rumors calmly. "If people are talking about me, it means I am doing my job correctly. But I don't spend extra time on this and my full focus is on helping the national team," says Oyarzabal.

A symbol of loyalty and future plans

Oyarzabal is considered a true club legend, having played 437 matches for Real Sociedad, scoring 133 goals and winning the Copa del Rey twice. His current contract has two years remaining, and the player is in no rush to negotiate a new deal. He openly stated that he considers the city of San Sebastián his home and "safe harbor."

"I am calm. Real Sociedad is the club that gave me the opportunity to reach today's level. I have a contract and we still have a long way to go. So far, we haven't discussed the extension with the management, but this doesn't worry me," the forward added. According to Goal.com, the player will be occupied only with the national team's interests until the transfer window closes.

The responsibility of protecting Lamine Yamal

Oyarzabal is more concerned about the psychological state of his 18-year-old teammate Lamine Yamal than his own future. The Barcelona academy graduate has already become one of the key figures of the Spanish national team. He has managed 27 appearances, 7 goals, and 12 assists for the national side. The experienced captain believes the pressure on the young talent's shoulders must be reduced.

"I think many people don't fully realize that he has only just turned 18. For a boy his age, playing at this level and being the center of such great interest is very difficult. Protecting him, supporting him, and ensuring stability is the responsibility of all of us. If a healthy environment is not created around him, it's not unusual to lose balance at such an age," says Mikel Oyarzabal.

In the Spain national team camp, the presence of experienced players like Oyarzabal serves as an important support system for young stars like Lamine Yamal. This is expected to be one of the decisive factors for the team's success at the World Cup.

Mikel OyarzabalLamine YamalReal SociedadBarcelonaSpain
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