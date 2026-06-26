Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has decided to stay in England despite serious interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The Portuguese playmaker indicated his intention to continue his career at Old Trafford for at least one more season. This decision comes as welcome news for Manchester club fans, as the captain occupies a central role in the team's tactical system. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

According to information shared by talkSPORT, Fernandes has reached a definitive conclusion regarding his future. Although various transfer rumors have circulated, the footballer has told teammates and close friends that he will remain in Manchester. This decision is naturally disappointing news for Saudi Pro League representatives, particularly Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Interest from Saudi clubs and rejected offers

Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad, have been trying to sign Fernandes since last summer. In particular, interest from Al-Hilal caused the player some hesitation last season. However, in the end, Bruno preferred to stay in England to maintain both his family situation and the high level of his professional career.

Currently, Al-Nassr aims to reunite Fernandes with Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team. A factor intensifying the situation is the reports that Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez might also manage the Riyadh-based club. Despite this, the 31-year-old midfielder has no intention of moving to Asia for now.

Contract details and club position

Manchester United management is quite calm regarding the captain's situation. Fernandes has one year left on his current contract, and the club holds an option to extend it for another year. Additionally, while his contract specifies a release clause of 65 million euros (£56 million) for clubs outside England, the player himself does not wish to leave.

According to Goal.com, Fernandes' relationship with the club management has not always been smooth. A while ago, in an interview, he hinted that the club had been ready to sell him, but this did not happen due to the manager's opposition. However, the situation has now changed, and the new coaching staff considers the captain an integral part of the team.

In conclusion, Bruno Fernandes remains a cornerstone of the Manchester United project. His decision serves to ensure stability within the team. Saudi clubs will have to seek other options to complete their star-studded projects.