Turkey defeat USA but exit the tournament

·105·Sport
Turkey defeat USA but exit the tournament

Matchday 3 of Group D in the 2026 World Cup has been completed.

Turkey and the USA national teams faced off in this round. In a goal-rich encounter, Turkey secured a 3-2 victory over the USA.

Trasti put the USA ahead in the 3rd minute. Shortly after, in the 10th minute, Güler equalized. Yilmaz scored Turkey's second goal in the 31st minute.

The USA stepped up again in the second half, with Berhalter successfully equalizing in the 49th minute. In the final minutes of the match, Ayhan scored to secure a crucial World Cup 2026 win for Turkey.

World Cup 2026. Group D, Matchday 3

Turkey — USA — 3:2

Goals: Güler, 10; Yilmaz, 31; Ayhan, 90 — Trasti, 3; Berhalter, 49.

Turkey: Çakir, Bardakcı, Elmali, Çelik, Güler, Özcan, Kökçü, Yildiz, Yilmaz, Aydın.

USA: Turner, Scally, Mackenzie, Trusty, Robinson, Reyna, Berhalter, Weah, McKennie, Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi.

Thus, the USA national team finished first in Group D with 6 points. Australia took second place with 4 points.

Paraguay also collected 4 points and finished third. Turkey, with 3 points, finished last in the group and ended their World Cup campaign.

TurkeyUSAAustraliaParaguay
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