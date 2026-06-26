Netherlands top group after defeating Tunisia (video)

The 3rd round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup is underway. In Group F, the Netherlands national team defeated underdogs Tunisia 3-1 to advance to the knockout stage in first place.

The Netherlands started the match very aggressively. In the 3rd minute, Skhiri scored an own goal, putting the Europeans ahead.

Four minutes later, Brobbey scored the second goal for the Netherlands. Thus, Tunisia found themselves in a difficult position in the opening minutes of the match.

In the 54th minute of the second half, Mastouri scored to reduce the deficit and restore hope for Tunisia. However, in the 62nd minute, van Hecke found the back of the net, extending the Netherlands' lead to two goals again.

The score remained unchanged for the rest of the match, and the Netherlands secured a 3-1 victory.

World Cup 2026. Group F, Matchday 3

Tunisia — Netherlands — 1:3

Goals: Mastouri, 54 — Skhiri, 3 (og); Brobbey, 7; van Hecke, 62.

Tunisia: Damen, Valeri, Talbi, Skhiri, Bin Hamida, Abdi, Slimane (Achouri, 68), Gharbi, Khedira (Belhaj, 67), Mejbri, Mastouri.

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, Aké, Gravenberch, de Jong, Reijnders (Kluivert, 72), Malen (Sammerveld, 72), Gakpo (Lang, 84), Brobbey (Depay, 78).

Following this result, the Netherlands finished first in Group F with 7 points. Japan took second place with 5 points.

Sweden finished third in the group with 4 points and also advanced to the knockout stage. Tunisia finished last with zero points, having lost all three matches.