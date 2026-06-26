Côte d'Ivoire advance to round of 16 after beating Curaçao (video)

·6·Sport
Côte d'Ivoire advance to round of 16 after beating Curaçao (video)

The final round of matches in Group E of the 2026 World Cup took place.

The Côte d'Ivoire national team defeated Curaçao 2-0, securing second place in the group and advancing to the round of 16.

The match began with active attacks from the Africans. In the 7th minute, Nicolas Pépé opened the scoring to put his team ahead.

Côte d'Ivoire maintained the initiative in the second half as well. In the 64th minute, Pépé scored again to complete a brace, effectively deciding the outcome of the match.

Curaçao attempted to narrow the gap in the remaining time, but Côte d'Ivoire remained solid in defense to preserve the important victory.

World Cup 2026. Group E, Matchday 3

Curaçao — Côte d'Ivoire — 0:2

Goals: Pépé, 7, 64.

Curaçao: Rum, Brenet (Sambo, 90), Gaari (Castaner, 77), Obispo, Fonville (Noslin, 77), Floranus, Comenencia (Antonis, 61), L. Bakuna, J. Bakuna, Lokadia (Kuvas, 90).

Côte d'Ivoire: Fofana, Due, Kossunu, Diomande, Operi, Sangare, Kessie (Seri, 77), Diallo (Oulai, 46), Pépé (Vai, 67), Diomande (Ture, 67), Bony (Diakite, 67).

Yellow Cards: Pépé, 35; J. Bakuna, 75; Castaner, 83.

Thus, Côte d'Ivoire finished second in Group E with 6 points, advancing to the knockout stage. Curaçao remained at the bottom of the group with 1 point.

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