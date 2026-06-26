DR Congo coach: "We must take risks against Uzbekistan"

Sebastien Desabre, the head coach of the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team, shared his thoughts ahead of the decisive match against Uzbekistan.

The specialist noted that the Uzbekistan national team is disciplined in defense, and therefore this clash will not be easy. However, since a draw is not enough for DR Congo, the team must take greater risks to achieve victory.

"The game against Uzbekistan will not be easy because they defend well. Nevertheless, we will give it our all. It is essential that we rest well and recharge before the match," said Desabre.

The DR Congo head coach also stated that his team would act more offensively in the final round compared to the previous two matches.

"We will have to take risks in the match against Uzbekistan. A draw will not satisfy us. We need to take more risks than in the first two matches," he added.

Desabre also admitted that the defeat against Colombia was painful for the team. In his opinion, if a draw had been recorded in that match, Congo's position in the tournament would have been much more favorable.

"Losing to Colombia was tough. If we had drawn, our situation would be better. But we must not forget that the opponent is a strong team. Now we must draw the right conclusions from the mistakes in that game," Desabre's words were quoted by geosuper.TV publication.

As a reminder, the match between the DR Congo and Uzbekistan national teams will start on June 28 at 04:30 Tashkent time. This clash could determine the playoff fate for both teams.