Mourinho reveals main reason for return to Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the famous Real Madrid club as head coach, revealed the main reason behind this decision.

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that the primary factor that brought him back to Madrid was his love and strong emotions for the club.

"My love for Real Madrid cannot be denied. It is precisely this feeling that brought me back here," said Mourinho.

The coach noted the need to study the current situation at the club without haste, discuss all issues openly, and make the right decisions for the team's development.

"Now is the time to calm down and analyze the situation deeply. We need to communicate, ask questions, and find answers. The most important thing is to have an open and honest conversation," Vanity Fair quoted Mourinho.

This summer, the 63-year-old specialist was appointed head coach of Real Madrid for the second time in his career.

Mourinho previously managed the Madrid side from 2010 to 2013. During that period, Real Madrid won La Liga, as well as the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

The Portuguese specialist's first stint in Madrid was remembered for fierce competition, high demands, and significant trophies. Now he aims to open a new chapter at the club and lead the team toward great goals once again.

Previously, Mourinho also commented on the challenges a coach might face at Real Madrid and the issues that need to be resolved.