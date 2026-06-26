Mourinho reveals main reason for return to Real Madrid

·54·Sport
Mourinho reveals main reason for return to Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the famous Real Madrid club as head coach, revealed the main reason behind this decision.

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that the primary factor that brought him back to Madrid was his love and strong emotions for the club.

"My love for Real Madrid cannot be denied. It is precisely this feeling that brought me back here," said Mourinho.

The coach noted the need to study the current situation at the club without haste, discuss all issues openly, and make the right decisions for the team's development.

"Now is the time to calm down and analyze the situation deeply. We need to communicate, ask questions, and find answers. The most important thing is to have an open and honest conversation," Vanity Fair quoted Mourinho.

This summer, the 63-year-old specialist was appointed head coach of Real Madrid for the second time in his career.

Mourinho previously managed the Madrid side from 2010 to 2013. During that period, Real Madrid won La Liga, as well as the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

The Portuguese specialist's first stint in Madrid was remembered for fierce competition, high demands, and significant trophies. Now he aims to open a new chapter at the club and lead the team toward great goals once again.

Previously, Mourinho also commented on the challenges a coach might face at Real Madrid and the issues that need to be resolved.

Jose MourinhoReal MadridVanity Fair
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Turkey defeat USA but exit the tournamentTurkey defeat USA but exit the tournamentToday, 11:30Details of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedDetails of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedToday, 11:29Could Eldor Shomurodov move to FenerbahceCould Eldor Shomurodov move to FenerbahceToday, 11:11DR Congo coach: "We must take risks against Uzbekistan"DR Congo coach: "We must take risks against Uzbekistan"Today, 10:56Arda Guler Named Man of the Match in Turkey vs USA ClashArda Guler Named Man of the Match in Turkey vs USA ClashToday, 10:49WC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I TodayWC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I TodayToday, 10:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar