Could Eldor Shomurodov move to Fenerbahce

Uzbekistan national team forward Eldor Shomurodov could continue his career at the famous Turkish club Fenerbahce. This was reported by Ajansspor.

According to the source, the Istanbul club is showing serious interest in the 30-year-old footballer. Fenerbahce has already taken the first steps toward transferring Shomurodov.

In turn, the player's current club, Istanbul Bashakshehir, is also ready to consider offers for the forward. The club may demand at least 15 million euros for Eldor's transfer.

It should be noted that Bashakshehir fully purchased Shomurodov's transfer rights from Roma in February of this year. This deal cost the Istanbul club 5.8 million euros.

The Uzbek forward recorded very high results in the Turkish Super Lig last season. He became the league's top scorer, scoring 22 goals in 34 matches.

Shomurodov also provided 5 assists for his teammates. Such efficiency naturally attracted the attention of Turkey's leading clubs.

The main issue now is whether Fenerbahce is prepared to pay the amount demanded by Bashakshehir. If the parties reach an agreement, Eldor Shomurodov could start the new season with one of Turkey's most famous clubs.