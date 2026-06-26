Could Eldor Shomurodov move to Fenerbahce

·66·Sport
Could Eldor Shomurodov move to Fenerbahce

Uzbekistan national team forward Eldor Shomurodov could continue his career at the famous Turkish club Fenerbahce. This was reported by Ajansspor.

According to the source, the Istanbul club is showing serious interest in the 30-year-old footballer. Fenerbahce has already taken the first steps toward transferring Shomurodov.

In turn, the player's current club, Istanbul Bashakshehir, is also ready to consider offers for the forward. The club may demand at least 15 million euros for Eldor's transfer.

It should be noted that Bashakshehir fully purchased Shomurodov's transfer rights from Roma in February of this year. This deal cost the Istanbul club 5.8 million euros.

The Uzbek forward recorded very high results in the Turkish Super Lig last season. He became the league's top scorer, scoring 22 goals in 34 matches.

Shomurodov also provided 5 assists for his teammates. Such efficiency naturally attracted the attention of Turkey's leading clubs.

The main issue now is whether Fenerbahce is prepared to pay the amount demanded by Bashakshehir. If the parties reach an agreement, Eldor Shomurodov could start the new season with one of Turkey's most famous clubs.

Eldor ShomurodovFenerbahceRomaIstanbul Bashakshehir
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Turkey defeat USA but exit the tournamentTurkey defeat USA but exit the tournamentToday, 11:30Details of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedDetails of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedToday, 11:29Mourinho reveals main reason for return to Real MadridMourinho reveals main reason for return to Real MadridToday, 11:05DR Congo coach: "We must take risks against Uzbekistan"DR Congo coach: "We must take risks against Uzbekistan"Today, 10:56Arda Guler Named Man of the Match in Turkey vs USA ClashArda Guler Named Man of the Match in Turkey vs USA ClashToday, 10:49WC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I TodayWC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I TodayToday, 10:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar