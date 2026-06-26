Koeman issues stern warning to players ahead of Morocco clash

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman shared his thoughts following a 3-1 victory over Tunisia in the World Cup group stage.

The Netherlands started the match with great confidence, scoring twice within the first seven minutes. However, Koeman did not hide his dissatisfaction with the team's subsequent performance.

«We finished first in the group and I am happy with that result. But I didn't like the fact that the team became a bit complacent during the game. Perhaps taking a 2-0 lead within seven minutes affected the players», said the Dutch specialist.

Koeman emphasized that such complacency could prove costly in the knockout stages, specifically highlighting the strength of Morocco's attacking line.

«This kind of attitude could become a major problem in the match against Morocco. They are a team with a very strong attack», the FIFA press service quoted Koeman.

As a reminder, the Netherlands finished first in the group stage with 7 points. Koeman's side will now face Morocco in the round of 16.