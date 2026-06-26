Real Madrid Ready to Offer Two Players for Enzo Fernandez

·105·Sport
Real Madrid Ready to Offer Two Players for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has become one of the primary transfer targets for Real Madrid, according to a report by Defensa Central.

According to the source, 'Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez is seriously exploring the possibilities of bringing the 25-year-old Argentine footballer to Madrid.

It is reported that Real Madrid is prepared to offer two players to Chelsea in a single deal for Fernandes. The Madrid side could include wing-back Alvaro Carreras and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as part of the agreement.

Enzo Fernandez is one of the key players in Chelsea's midfield. Consequently, his transfer is expected to be a difficult process.

The Argentine midfielder's market value is estimated at 90 million euros. His current contract with the 'Blues' runs until the end of June 2032.

The main question now is whether Chelsea will consider a potential offer involving Carreras and Camavinga or prefer to keep Enzo Fernandez in the squad.

Real MadridChelseaEnzo FernandezFlorentino Perez
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