Spain's Real Madrid is developing an unexpected and complex strategy for the summer transfer window. Former academy graduate Nico Paz, who has been attracting attention with his impressive performances in the Italian league, is expected to become a key tool in a major transfer deal for the Madrid club. According to Goal.com, the primary goal of this plan is to secure the transfer of Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni. Goal.com reports .

Nico Paz, currently playing for Como, has a buy-back clause in his contract for Real Madrid valued at 9 million euros. The Madridians plan to use this clause to bring the player back and immediately place him on the transfer market with a valuation of 60 million euros. While such a price may seem high for Como, Inter has shown serious interest in the talented Argentine midfielder.

Plan to strengthen the defensive line

Real Madrid's manager Jose Mourinho aims to fundamentally reform the team's defensive line. Initially, Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck was considered, but the player's serious injury derailed this plan. Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is considered untouchable. Therefore, Alessandro Bastoni currently stands as the most viable and high-level option for the Madrid club.

Inter's management is demanding approximately 70 million euros for Bastoni. If the Milan club truly wants to add Nico Paz to their ranks, Real Madrid will try to use this situation to lower Bastoni's price or include him in a swap deal. Reports suggest that Barcelona was also interested in the Italian defender but withdrew from negotiations due to the high transfer fee.

Legal obstacles and FIFA regulations

Although this transfer plan looks perfect on paper, Florentino Perez may face strict FIFA regulations. According to FIFA's regulations on the status and transfer of players, "bridge transfers" are prohibited. If a player is transferred twice consecutively within 16 weeks, it may be viewed as a violation.

To bypass this legal issue, Real Madrid would need to buy Nico Paz in the summer and wait until the winter transfer window, or arrange a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause. Otherwise, FIFA's disciplinary committee could impose serious sanctions on both clubs, which would delay Mourinho's plans to shape the defensive line before the new season.

The fact that Alessandro Bastoni is currently facing some criticism from Inter fans also increases the likelihood of the transfer. If the clubs can reach an agreement, it will undoubtedly be one of the most sensational deals of the coming season. For football fans in Uzbekistan, this transfer is also interesting, as any move between giants like Real Madrid and Inter changes the landscape of European football.