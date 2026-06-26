Jose Mourinho and Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid Preparing for a New Era

The management of Real Madrid has brought back Jose Mourinho as head coach to fundamentally reform the team's system. The collaboration between the Portuguese specialist and French star Kylian Mbappe is expected to be the key factor in the club's success in the coming seasons. Former player Florent Malouda called this duo a "perfect combination." This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Boyle Sports, Malouda spoke about Mourinho building his tactical scheme specifically around Kylian Mbappe. In his opinion, both individuals complement each other with their infinite passion for winning and elite-level mentality. Mourinho is expected to bring discipline to the team to eliminate the systemic problems observed last season.

Jose Mourinho terminated his current contract with Benfica to return to the Spanish capital, for which a compensation fee of 15 million euros was paid. The experienced coach signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid running until June 2029. He will lead the team's pre-season training starting July 13.

Tactical reforms and new transfers

Mourinho's main task is to maximize the potential of Kylian Mbappe, who, despite scoring 42 goals in all competitions last season, remained without trophies. In particular, the departure of a legendary playmaker like Luka Modric had a negative impact on the team's ability to organize play. Therefore, the club has made several major transfers to strengthen the squad.

The following players have joined the team ahead of the new season:

Ibrahima Konate — to strengthen the defensive line;

Bernardo Silva — to increase creativity and manage the midfield;

Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries — to ensure activity on the wings.

Florent Malouda noted that Mourinho has extensive experience in restoring balance to a squad. "After Luka Modric left, it was necessary to renew the midfield. Mourinho can create a system that allows Mbappe to score more goals and lead the team forward as a leader," says the former midfielder.

Following this appointment, Real Madrid fans expect the team to dominate not only in the Spanish La Liga but also in the Champions League again. The mutual understanding and common goal between Mourinho and Mbappe — winning trophies — are at the center of the club's new strategic project.