London club Arsenal have indicated that they are ready to sell their promising academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly during the summer transfer window. According to The Guardian, the north London side have set a specific price for the talented midfielder and offered him to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in order to maintain financial balance after several major signings. Goal.com reports .

The young midfielder, who won the title under Mikel Arteta last season, signed a new five-year contract last summer. However, the £75 million signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United has significantly increased competition in the squad. As a result, the club are ready to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly for around £45 million, with the funds helping to cover their transfer expenditure.

The Transfer Situation Surrounding Myles Lewis-Skelly

The player clearly demonstrated his versatility and determination throughout last season. He played as a left-back while Ricardo Calafiori was injured, then returned to his preferred central midfield position after Martin Zubimendi's form dipped. The young player made 36 appearances during the season and attracted the attention of several major clubs.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick wants to add a left-back to his squad, taking Luke Shaw's injury record into account. Although the club signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in the summer, the £45 million price tag would not pose a financial problem for the Manchester club. Newcastle defender Lewis Hall is also on the Red Devils' radar, although Newcastle have no intention of selling him.

Other Developments in the Transfer Market

Newcastle lost several key players during the summer transfer window. Bruno Guimarães departed, while Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona. New head coach Matthias Jaissle is strongly opposed to Lewis Hall leaving the club. For this reason, the Myles Lewis-Skelly option is viewed as a more realistic and convenient solution for Manchester United.

Chelsea have also been informed about the player's situation on the transfer market. Myles Lewis-Skelly's professionalism and mobility on the pitch have particularly impressed Michael Carrick. Despite having a contract that runs until 2030, Arsenal are ready to complete the transfer to ensure financial stability.