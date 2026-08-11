Chelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan Vlahović

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Chelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan Vlahović

Chelsea have been advised to sign Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović, who left Juventus during the summer transfer window and is currently a free agent. The deal could also be a financially attractive risk for the Premier League club. Goal.com reports .

According to talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell said he was surprised that the 26-year-old had been without a club for six weeks. In his view, clubs such as Atlético Madrid or Newcastle United should already have made an offer for the Serbian striker.

Vlahović’s Juventus career and injury problems

Dušan Vlahović endured a difficult spell at the Turin club. Although adductor injuries affected his performances, he managed to score 68 goals in 168 appearances and won the Coppa Italia.

Nevertheless, the player’s salary of more than £300,000 per week has put off many potential buyers. The expert believes the transfer is also being delayed by doubts about the player’s physical condition and his ability to return to the highest level.

The Turkish option and financial terms

Dušan Vlahović is currently considered highly likely to continue his career in Turkey. Beşiktaş have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the striker and can afford to meet his financial demands.

Andy Brassell claims that the Istanbul club are offering the player a much better tax-free salary than other teams in Europe. As a result, the striker is expected to continue his career in the Turkish Süper Lig.

A favourable opportunity for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso currently has João Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap at his disposal in attack. However, the London club have not made a concrete move for Vlahović this summer.

The expert believes that if Chelsea could sign the player for half the salary he earned at Juventus, it would be a beneficial deal for all parties. Vlahović at his best would represent a worthwhile risk for a Premier League club.

ChelseaDušan VlahovićJuventusBeşiktaşPremier League
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