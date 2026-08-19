Juventus Young Talent Adin Lichina Could Join Avellino

According to the latest news from Italian football and the transfer market, Serie C club Avellino have begun actively pursuing Adin Lichina, the talented midfielder from the Juventus Next Gen team. The promising player, born in 2007, has been on the Irpinian club's radar for several weeks, and the parties are now preparing to intensify negotiations. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by TuttoJuve.com, Avellino sporting director Mario Ayello recently contacted the Turin club's management to discuss the transfer terms and the possibility of signing the player on loan. During last season's preseason camp, the young midfielder also trained with Juventus' first team and attracted the coaching staff's attention.

A New Turning Point in Lichina's Career

Lichina has now returned to Juventus' youth team and has even made an appearance in the Serie C Cup. However, the option of sending him out on loan to another club is being seriously considered in order to give the player more playing time. Avellino are currently the most active contenders.

According to sources close to the player, Adin Lichina's representatives have also responded positively to the Avellino option. For the midfielder, who gained valuable experience during the training camp, playing regularly for the first team at a new club could be an important step in his development.

The Decisive Stage of Negotiations

Sporting director Mario Ayello is expected to hold another meeting with the player's agents in the coming hours. The parties plan to agree on the financial and legal aspects of the contract and move the deal into its final stage.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, the young talent will continue his career at Avellino. This is expected to be another step in Juventus' youth policy, providing its academy graduates with the opportunity to gain valuable experience.