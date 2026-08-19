Juventus Preparing for Major Changes in Goalkeeping Department

·25·Sport
Juventus Preparing for Major Changes in Goalkeeping Department

Juventus, the Turin giants, have begun making sweeping changes to their goalkeeping department. According to Goal.com, amid major changes expected within the squad, the club is seriously considering bringing back academy graduate Emil Audero. The report comes from Goal.com .

The reshuffle began after the signing of Italy international goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham. The Bianconeri brought in the new goalkeeper for €8 million, plus €2 million in potential bonuses. The deal has completely changed the existing hierarchy within the squad.

Goalkeeper futures and transfer-market interest

According to Sky Sport Italia, Guglielmo Vicario is expected to start next season as the first-choice goalkeeper. This has left the futures of Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin uncertain. Both goalkeepers are now available for transfer and have attracted serious interest from several clubs.

Michele Di Gregorio, previously the first choice, had come under criticism for his inconsistent performances in recent months. He is now attracting interest from French club Marseille and his former team Monza. Experienced goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who has served Juventus for eight years, could also leave the club, with Serie B side Palermo seriously pursuing him.

Emil Audero could return to Turin

If both goalkeepers leave the club before the summer transfer window closes, Juventus will have to find a reliable second-choice goalkeeper. That is why the club’s management is exploring the possibility of bringing back former academy graduate Emil Audero.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, currently owned by Como and coming off a season at Cremonese, would find Turin familiar territory. Emil Audero came through the Juventus academy, began his professional career there and is regarded as an experienced player who has made more than 200 appearances in Italy’s top division.

JuventusEmil AuderoMichele Di GregorioMattia PerinGuglielmo Vicario
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