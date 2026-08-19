Juventus Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Is Demanded to Deliver Only Wins

·14·Sport
Juventus Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Is Demanded to Deliver Only Wins

The management of Italian club Juventus has set head coach Luciano Spalletti the sole objective of winning the championship. According to Goal.com, club owner John Elkann made it clear that, based on the team’s results last season, the coach’s grace period is over and there is no room for error. Although the team finished sixth in Serie A at the end of last season, the specialist’s work was viewed positively. Goal.com reports this.

Nevertheless, fourth place is only the financial minimum for the Turin club and does not come close to meeting the high ambitions of Juventus fans and the management. Since the team has not won the Serie A title since 2020, it is required to fight only for first place in the new season. Although the club management has stressed that newly appointed officials will be given time, head coach Luciano Spalletti is being demanded to deliver immediate results.

Transfers and Squad Changes

During the preseason transfer window, the club management tried to meet all of Luciano Spalletti’s demands. Although it was not possible to bring Dusan Vlahovic or experienced goalkeepers Alisson or Emiliano Martinez to the team, the other players requested by the coach were added to the squad. Vicario, Zeki Celik, Jon Lucumí, Alajbegovic and Ekhator were signed, while Jeremie Boga was retained by the club.

At the same time, the process of reshaping the squad is continuing. Openda and Adzic, who left the club, scored in the very first official matches for their new teams, Lyon and Sassuolo, respectively. Rouhi has also departed, while negotiations are ongoing over the sale of Di Gregorio, one defender and several midfielders. In addition, the management supports the head coach’s decision to give Douglas Luiz another chance.

Antonio Conte’s Shadow

Sunday’s match in Frosinone will be a serious test for the new Juventus under Luciano Spalletti. From this game onward, the team must show 100 percent commitment; otherwise, speculation about the coach’s dismissal could begin. If the season starts unsuccessfully, Antonio Conte’s shadow is expected to immediately loom over the Turin club.

JuventusLuciano SpallettiJohn ElkannSerie AFootball
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