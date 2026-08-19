Google to unveil new types of Android laptops in September

·18·Technology
Google to unveil new types of Android laptops in September

Google plans to hold a large-scale presentation on September 15 this year. The focus of the event will be a new generation of laptops called Googlebook. According to ixbt.com, although these devices were officially announced in May this year, their market release date and technical specifications had remained secret. Ixbt.com reports this.

During the upcoming presentation, the search giant is expected to provide detailed information about both the devices themselves and the partners helping manufacture them. The capabilities of the special operating system powering the laptops will also be revealed. Experts are highly interested in the presentation because Google has applied fundamentally new approaches in this area.

The combination of Android and artificial intelligence

The key feature of these new-class laptops is that their software is based on the Android platform, deeply integrated with the Gemini Intelligence artificial intelligence system. The company has not only adapted the capabilities of its mobile operating system for computers but also redesigned cursor-control logic from the ground up.

According to the official invitations distributed, representatives of the media invited to the event will be able not only to photograph and record videos of the new devices but also to test them personally. This indicates that the products being presented are ready for release.

Participation of Acer, Asus and other giants

Leading computer manufacturers from around the world are taking part in the Googlebook project. In particular, the companies expected to showcase their devices at the presentation include:

  • Acer
  • Asus
  • Dell
  • HP
  • Lenovo
These brands are expected to present models with distinctive designs and capabilities.

Experts note that these new-category laptops will not replace Chromebook devices and will not be their direct competitors. Instead, Googlebook models are aimed at a higher price segment and will enter the market for a different user audience. The September 15 event is expected to answer all the questions of interest.

GoogleAndroidGooglebookGeminiLaptops
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Abror Shuhratov
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