Trump Rates Messi Higher Than Pele: "It's a Pleasure to Watch Him Play"

·52·Sport
Trump Rates Messi Higher Than Pele: "It's a Pleasure to Watch Him Play"

US President Donald Trump has made a statement about Lionel Messi that could spark significant debate in the football world. He highly praised the 39-year-old Argentine star, comparing him to the legendary Pele.

Trump's words come at a time when Messi has recorded another impressive result at the 2026 World Cup.

«Messi can be called stronger than Pele»

The US leader emphasized that watching the Argentine footballer's movements on the pitch brings him great pleasure.

«He is the only footballer I can call stronger than Pele. It's a pleasure to watch Messi play», The Touchline quoted Trump.

This statement may further fuel the debate over who is the greatest player in football history.

Scored coming off the bench

Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 in the final round of the group stage.

Messi started the match on the bench. However, coming on in the second half, he authored one of his team's goals.

Thus, Argentina finished the group in first place and advanced to the knockout stage.

Unstoppable even at 39

Lionel Messi has scored 6 goals so far in this World Cup.

His key statistics:

Metric

Result

Age

39

Goals in World Cup 2026

6

Group stage result

1st place

Next stage

Knockout stage

Despite approaching 40, Messi remains one of the main protagonists of the Argentine attack.

Pele or Messi — who is greater?

Comparing Pele and Messi is one of the most complex topics in football. They played in different eras, under different conditions and styles of play.

However, Trump stated his choice clearly: in his view, the only footballer who can be placed above Pele is Messi.

Who do you think is greater in football history: Pele or Messi? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this article with football fans.

Donald TrumpLionel MessiPeleArgentinaJordan
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