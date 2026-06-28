"Manchester United" defender Harry Maguire shared his thoughts on the potential return of former forward Marcus Rashford to "Old Trafford". Rashford, currently playing for the England national team in the World Cup, has seen his future become a focal point of European football in recent weeks. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to reports, Rashford spent the 2025-26 season on loan at "Barcelona", recording 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Although the Catalans won La Liga, they ultimately decided not to exercise the option to buy the player for £26 million. Instead, the "Blaugrana" preferred to sign Anthony Gordon for £70 million.

Return conditions and mutual agreement

As reported by Goal.com, Harry Maguire emphasized on "The Rest Is Football" podcast that two important conditions must be met for Marcus Rashford to return to "Manchester United". The defender believes this transfer must first be the right decision for the club, and secondly, for the player himself.

"My relationship with Marcus is excellent. I know how great a player he can be. I think the club and Marcus need to reach a mutual agreement. If he returns, we want him to be happy, confident, and performing at a high level. This decision must suit both the club and him," said Maguire.

Currently, Rashford's existing contract with "Manchester United" runs for another two years. The club's doors remain open for the forward, who earns £325,000 per week, although a final decision is expected during the summer transfer window.

Impressive performance at the World Cup

Despite the uncertainty at the club, Rashford continues to perform for the England national team. In the match against Panama, he stood out with his speed and creativity. Maguire praised his teammate's performance, acknowledging him as an unstoppable force.

"We were a bit slow in the game against Ghana, but Rashford immediately took control in the match against Panama. His deliveries from both the right and left wings threw the opponent's defense into chaos. When Marcus is in form, he is almost impossible to stop. We, the England fans, know exactly how strong he is," the defender added.

These changes at "Manchester United" are also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as the team is working on rejuvenating the squad and strengthening the attack. Rashford's return could significantly impact the "Red Devils" ambitions for the next season.