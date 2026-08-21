Why La Liga Referees' Explanations Do Not Work at Santiago Bernabéu

A new practice has been introduced in the Spanish La Liga season, allowing referees to explain their decisions on controversial incidents live on air. The initiative aims to give fans greater transparency and clarity about disputed moments during matches. However, Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid's home stadium, remains the only arena exempt from this rule. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, the restriction is not related to the referees' qualifications or sanctions imposed by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). The main reason is the club's strict internal regulations and technical rules limiting broadcast time inside the stadium. The referees' committee stressed that conditions must be equal for all clubs and stated that referees will only go on air at venues with the necessary technical capabilities.

Technical Restrictions and Reasons for the Dispute

According to the sports publication, the strict restrictions and problems related to broadcast time at the stadium have emerged amid existing tensions between Real Madrid's management and La Liga organizers. The Royal club has long maintained a firm position in its dealings with the country's football authorities over its internal commercial and media regulations. As a result, the refereeing transparency initiative being tested at all other stadiums cannot be implemented at Santiago Bernabéu.

The Technical Committee of Referees has stated that the rule applies equally to everyone and that, if the club provides the necessary conditions, referees are ready to explain their decisions live immediately. However, the lack of an agreement between the parties on this issue has attracted the attention of fans and experts.

Pre-Season Preparations and Matches in the Spotlight

Real Madrid will begin the new La Liga season away against Espanyol and only then return home. The team's matches at its own stadium, played without referee explanations, are certain to prompt even more debate and sharp criticism over any controversial incident.

The Madrid side aims to collect maximum points in its opening fixtures and establish consistency in the title race. Nevertheless, the exception at Santiago Bernabéu is expected to remain in the spotlight throughout the season as another sign of the disputes affecting Spanish football.