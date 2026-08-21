Sony Xperia 10 VIII smartphone spotted in Geekbench test

·31·Technology
Sony Xperia 10 VIII smartphone spotted in Geekbench test

Sony is preparing its next mid-range smartphone, the Xperia 10 VIII. The device attracted the attention of technology enthusiasts as soon as it underwent preliminary tests, revealing that it will not bring fundamental performance changes. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new-generation smartphone has been listed in the Geekbench 7.0 database. The device, bearing the model number XQ-GH54, is believed to be intended for the European market.

Benchmark results and technical specifications

According to the database entry, the tested device scored 871 points in the single-core test and 3028 points in the multi-core test. These results indicate sufficient performance for everyday tasks and basic applications.

The test results showed that the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm processor, while its motherboard code is listed as parrot. Experts were able to identify the device's main component using these figures.

Sumaho Digest clarified that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor is hidden under the internal designation SM6475. This means Sony has decided to retain the hardware platform used in the previous generation in its new device as well.

Production strategy and expectations

The processor is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process and has a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz. The chip was first introduced in August 2024 and is no longer considered an entirely new solution.

This decision by the Japanese brand will allow it to optimize production costs to some extent and keep the final price at a reasonable level. However, a dramatic performance leap or significant increase over the previous model is unlikely.

Sony has not yet revealed the official launch date or other technical details of the new smartphone. Nevertheless, the first leaked information provides an idea of the upcoming device's overall profile.

SonyXperiaSnapdragonSmartphoneGeekbench
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