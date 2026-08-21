Troy Deeney: Manchester United may miss out on Champions League qualification

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney “Manchester United may fail to secure a Champions League place at the end of the new season, he believes. In his view, the team could face difficulties because of the large number of matches ahead and a lack of sufficient squad depth.

1. The main problem — the number of matches

Deeney said it was difficult to imagine how United would adapt to playing every three days.

Alongside the Premier League, the team will also compete in the new season in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“For now, I don’t think they will finish in the Champions League places. The reason is that we don’t know how Michael Carrick will cope with three games a week at this level. Now you have to compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. Much more will be expected of you.”

2. The Bruno Fernandes factor

Deeney also questioned whether the team captain Bruno Fernandescan repeat his exceptionally high level of performance from last season.

Fernandes was one of United’s most important players last season. Under Michael Carrick, the team finished third in the Premier League and returned to the Champions League.

“Do you really think Bruno Fernandes will have another season like that?”, Deeney said.

3. Does United have enough squad depth?

According to Deeney, the main question is whether the team can maintain the same level in all competitions throughout the season.

“Manchester United have strengthened their squad through summer transfers, but some experts insist that further reinforcements are still needed in defence and other positions.

“I don’t think they have enough squad depth for all competitions, and that will have an impact”, Deeney said.

That is why Deeney believes that the biggest test for United will be for Carrick to keep the team performing at a high level throughout the full season and make effective use of the squad.

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