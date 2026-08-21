Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max Smartphones Gain Strong Demand Among Buyers

·0·Technology
Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max Smartphones Gain Strong Demand Among Buyers

Xiaomi’s new flagship devices are selling with great success on the market. ixbt.com According to the report by ixbt.com, the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max models managed to sell nearly 95% of their initial sales volume during the first week after launch.

The smartphones in this series, announced on August 11 this year, were met with strong interest from buyers. According to figures cited by analysts at @RDObservation, the new-generation devices achieved results several times higher than those of their predecessors.

Sales Performance and Growth Rates

For comparison, the standard Redmi K100 Pro performed 70% better than last year’s Redmi K90, while the sales volume of the more advanced Redmi K100 Pro Max was 135% higher than that of the Redmi K90 Pro Max. Earlier, company representative Lu Weibing said that the Pro Max version had already surpassed the previous-generation record by 150% on the first day after its launch.

The devices’ technical specifications and modern hardware played an important role in achieving these impressive results. Both smartphones in the series are equipped with advanced, high-performance Snapdragon processors, ensuring fast and stable operation.

Technical Capabilities and Advantages

Another notable feature of the new flagships is their battery capacity. In particular, the Redmi K100 Pro has an 8580 mAh battery, while the K100 Pro Max comes with an even larger 9070 mAh battery.

The manufacturers also paid special attention to audio quality. The smartphones in this series feature a high-quality audio system specially tuned by Bose experts, giving users a richer multimedia experience.

These impressive results amid strong competition in the global technology market show that Xiaomi has accurately identified user needs and achieved the right balance between price and quality in its flagship devices.

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