Huawei Pura X View: New Smartphone Unveiled in an Unusual Format

According to ixbt.com, the Huawei Pura X View smartphone has been unveiled, standing out in the modern mobile market with its unique shape. The device differs sharply from today’s common elongated gadgets in terms of form factor and design, and is even being compared with foldable phones. The site Ixbt.com reports.

The new model draws attention with its exceptionally wide and low body. The manufacturers have taken a completely new approach, creating a distinctive solution not found from any other brand on the market. As a result, users hold a mobile device with entirely different proportions in their hands.

Display Features and Technical Specifications

The device features a 6.39-inch OLED display with a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. This is an unusual specification compared with the tall, narrow screens used as the modern standard. The display has a resolution of 2232×1320 pixels, with the surrounding bezels reduced to a minimum.

The screen impresses not only with its dimensions but also with its quality. Its peak brightness reaches 6500 nit, allowing information to remain clearly readable even under direct sunlight. Although the display diagonal may appear smaller on paper than that of some modern 6.9-inch flagships, its greater width improves usability.

Performance and Battery

The Huawei Pura X View also has a powerful hardware foundation. According to reports, the smartphone is equipped with a Kirin 9030S processor, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. HarmonyOS 7 was selected as its operating system.

Remarkably, despite the body being only 6.68 millimeters thick, the device weighs 201 grams. Engineers managed to fit a huge 7000 mAh battery into such a slim body.

Cameras and Usability

The device is also aiming for a leading position in photography. Its main camera consists of three 50-megapixel modules. This enables high-quality photos and video recording in various conditions.

Experts note that the wide-format body is particularly convenient for watching videos, reading text and browsing web pages. Although it is not a foldable device, it can provide some of the wide-display convenience associated with foldable gadgets.