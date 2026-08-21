Huawei Pura X View: New Smartphone Unveiled in an Unusual Format

·3·Technology
Huawei Pura X View: New Smartphone Unveiled in an Unusual Format

According to ixbt.com, the Huawei Pura X View smartphone has been unveiled, standing out in the modern mobile market with its unique shape. The device differs sharply from today’s common elongated gadgets in terms of form factor and design, and is even being compared with foldable phones. The site Ixbt.com reports.

The new model draws attention with its exceptionally wide and low body. The manufacturers have taken a completely new approach, creating a distinctive solution not found from any other brand on the market. As a result, users hold a mobile device with entirely different proportions in their hands.

Display Features and Technical Specifications

The device features a 6.39-inch OLED display with a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. This is an unusual specification compared with the tall, narrow screens used as the modern standard. The display has a resolution of 2232×1320 pixels, with the surrounding bezels reduced to a minimum.

The screen impresses not only with its dimensions but also with its quality. Its peak brightness reaches 6500 nit, allowing information to remain clearly readable even under direct sunlight. Although the display diagonal may appear smaller on paper than that of some modern 6.9-inch flagships, its greater width improves usability.

Performance and Battery

The Huawei Pura X View also has a powerful hardware foundation. According to reports, the smartphone is equipped with a Kirin 9030S processor, 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. HarmonyOS 7 was selected as its operating system.

Remarkably, despite the body being only 6.68 millimeters thick, the device weighs 201 grams. Engineers managed to fit a huge 7000 mAh battery into such a slim body.

Cameras and Usability

The device is also aiming for a leading position in photography. Its main camera consists of three 50-megapixel modules. This enables high-quality photos and video recording in various conditions.

Experts note that the wide-format body is particularly convenient for watching videos, reading text and browsing web pages. Although it is not a foldable device, it can provide some of the wide-display convenience associated with foldable gadgets.

HuaweiPura X ViewSmartphoneTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone expected to be unveiled on August 27Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone expected to be unveiled on August 27Today, 07:51Apple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT LaunchedApple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT LaunchedToday, 03:22Engineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 YearsEngineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 YearsToday, 02:58Aggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterAggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterToday, 02:20Google Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedGoogle Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedToday, 01:56Dell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoDell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoToday, 01:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space