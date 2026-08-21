Deco discusses Barcelona’s major losses and new plans

Barcelona sporting director Deco spoke openly about the departures of two key forwards who left the team — Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski, as well as the club’s plans in the transfer market. Ferran Torres joined French club PSG for €50 million during the summer transfer window, while Polish striker Robert Lewandowski joined MLS side Chicago Fire as a free agent.

“Lewandowski defined an era”: Deco’s statement

Spain’s Mundo Deportivo Deco told the newspaper in an interview that filling the gap in attack would be extremely difficult:

"Two important players — Ferran and Robert — have left the team. We can replace Ferran with new players, but replacing Robert will be very difficult. Even if we find a top-level player, it will still be extremely complicated because he was a star who defined an entire era for us. We have internal options, but we will still take the necessary steps. We are currently working to find the best solution and determine what can be done by the end of the season," said Deco.

Barcelona’s departing stars and the situation at the club

Player New club Transfer format Deco’s assessment Ferran Torres PSG (France) €50 million sold for Can be replaced through new signings Robert Lewandowski Chicago Fire (USA / MLS) Free agent left for free Created an entire era in the club’s history; replacing him will be extremely difficult Club strategy Exploring internal options and finding the best solutions in the transfer market

“Top players need a winning project”

The sporting director also discussed Barcelona’s iconic brand and future projects, adding that the club would have no problem attracting new stars:

"Every player wants to move to Barcelona. To attract top-level footballers, you need a clear and credible project. Every player who comes here is impressed by this project of ours. They all want to win new trophies with us and make history."

In your opinion, which centre-forward can Barcelona sign to replace an experienced goalscorer like Robert Lewandowski?

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