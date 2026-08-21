Christian Vieri: Ronaldo was unstoppable in training

·1·Sport
Christian Vieri: Ronaldo was unstoppable in training

Italian football legend Christian Vieri shared fascinating memories of playing alongside Brazilian striker Ronaldo at Inter and of his impressions from training. According to Goal.com, the former striker recalled that he had deliberately joined the Milan club to play alongside his Brazilian teammate and that he was so amazed by what he saw in training that he burst out laughing. Goal.com reports .

Christian Vieri joined Inter ahead of the 1999–2000 season. His main goal was to form a partnership with Ronaldo. At the time, the Brazilian had already spent two seasons at the Milan club and had established himself as the team’s main star and symbol. Vieri’s arrival sparked huge excitement among Nerazzurri fans and the wider football community.

A historic partnership and his training-ground impressions

On paper, the Vieri-Ronaldo partnership was regarded as one of the most dangerous attacking duos in world football, and even in Inter’s history. Their elite talent created huge expectations that they would achieve total dominance in Italy and across Europe. Speaking on The Late Run, Vieri explained how he realized the level of his new teammate during their very first training session.

According to Vieri, Ronaldo did not merely move around the pitch—he could easily beat defenders and score from any position. “He would take the ball in the middle, dribble past everyone and score. I simply burst out laughing. The people next to me asked, ‘Why are you laughing?’ I replied, ‘Have you seen him?’ He was as fast as Ben Johnson, had incomparable technique and was simply impossible to stop,” Vieri recalled.

Dreams cut short by injuries

However, the immense potential on paper and the thrilling reality did not fully translate onto the pitch. The serious injuries that plagued Ronaldo prevented this star partnership from reaching its full potential. Sadly, Vieri and Ronaldo failed to win a major trophy together and played alongside each other in just 11 matches.

In total, they played 667 minutes together, with their combined output limited to just three goals. During this brief partnership, Vieri scored twice from Ronaldo’s assists, while Ronaldo scored once with Vieri providing the assist.

Christian VieriRonaldoInterSerie AFootball
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