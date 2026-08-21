US Could Conduct More Than 1,000 Space Flights Per Year by 2030

·10·Technology
US Could Conduct More Than 1,000 Space Flights Per Year by 2030

The US administration has taken a major strategic step toward advancing space exploration and industry. Under a new memorandum signed by Donald Trump, the United States has been tasked with conducting more than 1,000 space flights and landings annually by 2030. According to ixbt.com, this figure differs sharply from the current situation, as the US space sector currently averages more than 200 flights per year. The publication Ixbt.com reports.

The signed document calls for the rapid development of the country’s space transportation infrastructure and further strengthening cooperation between government and private companies. The government intends to significantly speed up the process of issuing the permits required to conduct flights and build the necessary infrastructure in the future. This will reduce bureaucratic obstacles in the sector and help increase productivity.

Mars Exploration and Robot Missions

One of the document’s most notable aspects concerns plans to explore the Red Planet. Specifically, Donald Trump ordered a special study of the commercial potential of landing robots on the surface of Mars. This approach could help attract private capital and advanced technologies to future space exploration.

Future programs are expected to consider not only sending automated devices, but also sending people to Mars and returning them safely to Earth. These initiatives are expected to fundamentally transform humanity’s space capabilities in the near future.

The primary goal of the new strategy is to sharply increase flight frequency while creating favorable conditions for a gradual transition from Earth orbit to large-scale programs for exploring the Moon and Mars. Experts believe that coordinated efforts by the private sector and government institutions will be crucial to achieving such ambitious goals.

SpaceDonald TrumpMarsUSATechnology
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